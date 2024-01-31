Johnson Controls-Hitachi Q3 Results Review - Market Share Loss Continues; Reiterate 'Sell': Yes Securities

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd.'s continues with its disappointing performance with revenue declining 42%. Decline was on the favorable base as Q3 FY24 saw revenue decline of 10%. Gross margin has seen significant improvement of 972 basis points on YoY basis.

We feel that this gross margin expansion is on account of change in strategy of moving towards the premium end as against the earlier focus of mass premium segment. Our channel checks suggest Johnson Controls-Hitachi continues to see market share erosion.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi continues to underperform players like Lloyd, LG, and Bluestar Ltd. As per media articles Johnson Controls-Hitachi had lost significant market share in H1 FY24, and our channel checks suggest that it has further lost market share in Q3 and now has become fringe player versus earlier where company was one of the top five player in Room AC market with strong brand presence.

We change in strategy will take time to give the desired result and company will have to continuously monitor it to be successful. Although we may only see the tangible benefits of the new strategy from H2 FY26.

We believe the change in strategy will arguer well for the company as it will be playing to its strength where it can provide quality and give more value to its consumers at the premium end.

We continue to remain 'Sell' on the stock, we will become constructive once we see some signs of improvement.