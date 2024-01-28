JK Cements Q3 Results Review - Strong Operating Performance; Volume Growth Visibility Intact: Axis Securities
Lower realization and demand in its key market and delay in capacity expansion.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
Outlook:
JK Cement Ltd.'s superior positioning in the key markets of North India and recent expansion in the demand-accretive central region will keep its growth momentum unabated.
Given the government’s keen focus on infrastructure and low-cost affordable housing, robust real estate demand, and capacity ramp-up of new units, we expect JK Cement to improve its market share and deliver industry-leading performance going forward.
We expect the company to grow its Volume/Revenue/Ebitda/APAT at a compound annual growth rate of 13%/15%/31%44/% over FY23-FY26E.
Valuation and recommendation
The stock is currently trading at 13 times and 12 times FY25E/FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda. We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,400/share, implying an upside potential of 11% from the current market price, valuing the company at 13 times F26E enterprise value/Ebitda.
Key risks to our estimates and TP
Lower realization and demand in its key market and delay in capacity expansion.
Higher input costs may impact margins.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Indoco Remedies Q3 Results Review - Margin Weakness To Persist In Q4; Downgrade To Reduce: Yes Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.