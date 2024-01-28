JK Cements Q3 Results Review - Strong Operating Performance; Volume Growth Visibility Intact: Axis Securities

Outlook:

JK Cement Ltd.'s superior positioning in the key markets of North India and recent expansion in the demand-accretive central region will keep its growth momentum unabated.

Given the government’s keen focus on infrastructure and low-cost affordable housing, robust real estate demand, and capacity ramp-up of new units, we expect JK Cement to improve its market share and deliver industry-leading performance going forward.

We expect the company to grow its Volume/Revenue/Ebitda/APAT at a compound annual growth rate of 13%/15%/31%44/% over FY23-FY26E.