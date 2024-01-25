JK Cement Q3 Results Review - Sharp Uptick In Grey Cement Profitability: Centrum Broking
Competitive pressure persists in White cement; Paints to turn Ebitda positive in FY26
Centrum Broking Report
JK Cements Ltd. reported good set of numbers for Q3 FY24 with 20%/17% beat on Ebitda compared to our/consensus estimates. The beat was driven by better than expected realisations and profitability for the grey cement operations. JK Cements has delivered industry beating Ebitda/million tonne of ~Rs 1250/mt for its grey cement operations which was a big surprise.
The company maintained its strong volume growth momentum by delivering grey/white cement growth of 14%/13%. Company commissioned 1.5 million metric tonne Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) grinding unit this quarter while its 2 mmt grinding capacity at Prayagraj (Utter Pradesh) is expected to be commissioned by Q2 FY25.
JK Cements has also announced new set of capex of 6 mmt at a cost of Rs 28.5 billion ($57/mt) which would be funded by a mix of debt (Rs 18.5 billion) and internal accruals.
We believe this expansion would ensure consistent volume growth and fuel its future growth, as a result, we have revised our Ebitda estimate for FY25/FY26 higher by 16% /15%.
We continue to assign 'Add' rating for the stock and value it based on 13 times September 2025 electric vehicle/Ebitda to arrive at our revised target price of Rs 4,210 (Rs 3,547 earlier).
