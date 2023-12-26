JB Chemicals And Pharma - Entry Into High Growing Opthal Segment: Prabhudas Lilladher

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s has entered into Trade Mark License agreement with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG, beginning January ’27, for a portfolio of 10 opthalmic brands in Indian market.

Initially the company will in-license all 10 brands (generic in nature) from Novartis for a period of 3 years starting December ’23 for Rs 1.25 billion and later acquire all 10 brands for a consideration of $116 million (Rs 9.64 billion) payable on or before 31st December 26.

JB Chemicals and Pharma holds Rs 26 billion worth of highly profitable sales (70% of total sales; including Novartis brands).