JB Chemicals And Pharma - Entry Into High Growing Opthal Segment: Prabhudas Lilladher
JB Chemicals has entered into trademark licence agreement with Novartis for a portfolio of 10 opthalmic brands in the Indian market.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s has entered into Trade Mark License agreement with Novartis Innovative Therapies AG, beginning January ’27, for a portfolio of 10 opthalmic brands in Indian market.
Initially the company will in-license all 10 brands (generic in nature) from Novartis for a period of 3 years starting December ’23 for Rs 1.25 billion and later acquire all 10 brands for a consideration of $116 million (Rs 9.64 billion) payable on or before 31st December 26.
JB Chemicals and Pharma holds Rs 26 billion worth of highly profitable sales (70% of total sales; including Novartis brands).
In the near term we expect this acquisition to dilute return ratios, however, will be earning per share neutral in year one and gets entry into highly growing opthal segment.
JBCP’s long term growth drivers remain intact led by
Geographical expansion of legacy brands
Improvement in MR productivity
Scale-up in acquired portfolio
Launch of new products and therapies
Rise of contract manufacturing business and
Improvement in free cash flow generation.
Our FY24/25E EPS stands broadly remains unchanged.
We expect EPS compound annual growth rate of 29% over FY23-26E. At current market price, the stock is trading at 27 times FY26E price/earning adjusted for employee stock ownership plan and amortization charges.
We maintain ‘Buy’ rating with revised target price of Rs 1,800/share (Rs 1,675 earlier) as we roll forward, valuing at 30 times FY26E EPS adjusted for ESOP and amortization charges
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
