IndusInd Bank Q3 Results Review - Earnings Inline; Growth Outlook Remains Healthy: Motilal Oswal

IndusInd Bank Ltd. reported an inline Q3 FY24 performance with profit after tax growing 17% YoY at Rs 23 billion (inline), aided by healthy revenue growth and lower provisions (aided by drawdown of Rs 2.2 billion of contingent provisions).

Loan growth was healthy at 20% YoY to Rs 3.3 trillion, with healthy traction in both corporate and consumer finance books. Deposits grew 13.4% YoY to Rs 3.7 trillion, led by term deposits. Current account and savings account ratio moderated 92 bp QoQ to 38.5%.

Fresh slippages rose ~20.5% QoQ to Rs 17.7 billion, primarily driven by a rise in slippages in the corporate book to Rs 3.12 billion (Rs 1.4 billion pertaining to one large account) and elevated slippages from the vehicle finance book of Rs 6 billion.

Gross/net non-performing asset ratios remained stable at 1.92%/0.57%, aided by asset reconstruction company sale of Rs 3.1 billion. Restructured book declined 6 bp QoQ to 0.48%.

We estimate IndusInd Bank to deliver a ~21% earnings compound annual growth rate over FY24-26, leading to return on asset/return on equity of 2.0%/16.2% by FY25.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,900.