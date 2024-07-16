"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Anand Rathi Report.India's Wholesale Price Index inflation continued to accelerate to 3.4% in June-24, from 2.6% recorded in May. The rise was due to a lower base and rise in prices of food products and manufacturing items. While prices of primary articles rose led by soaring prices of vegetables and fruits, the prices of manufacturing products rose due to the low base and rise in prices of machinery items, motor vehicles, metals and manufactured food products. Meanwhile, inflation in power and fuel declined compared to the last month..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Budget 2024 Preview - Pro-Growth But Not Populist: Anand Rathi.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."