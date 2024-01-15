India's IIP Growth Slows To An Eight-Month Low Of 2.4% In November: CareEdge
On the consumption front, the output of both consumer durables as well as non-durables contracted by 5.4% and 3.6% respectively signalling weakness in consumption.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
CareEdge Report
Growth in India’s industrial production slowed to 2.4% in November from the previous month’s 11.6% primarily on account of a normalising base.
While an unfavorable base resulted in a broad-based growth moderation, a month on month contraction in the electricity and manufacturing sectors further constrained the overall IIP growth.
This was the lowest growth reading seen in the last eight months and lower than our projected growth of 3.5%.
We expect further normalisation of the base effect to weigh on the growth numbers in the coming months.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
CPI Inflation Inches Up In December But Lower Than Expected; IIP Remains Muted In November: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.