India's IIP Growth Slows To An Eight-Month Low Of 2.4% In November: CareEdge

Growth in India’s industrial production slowed to 2.4% in November from the previous month’s 11.6% primarily on account of a normalising base.

While an unfavorable base resulted in a broad-based growth moderation, a month on month contraction in the electricity and manufacturing sectors further constrained the overall IIP growth.

This was the lowest growth reading seen in the last eight months and lower than our projected growth of 3.5%.

We expect further normalisation of the base effect to weigh on the growth numbers in the coming months.