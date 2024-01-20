India’s Debt Growth Stable In Q2: Motilal Oswal

India’s non-financial sector debt grew 13.1% YoY in Q2 FY24 (quarter-ending September 2023), the highest in five quarters. Outstanding NFS debt touched $5.7 trillion (or Rs 476 trillion) in Q2 FY24, equivalent to 167.8% of gross domestic product, compared to 165.9% of GDP in Q1 FY24 and 162.8% of GDP in Q2 FY23.

In real terms, however, total debt (using GDP deflator) grew 11.6% YoY in Q2 FY24, similar to that in Q1 FY24, which was the highest in the past 17 quarters.

Within NFS debt, non-government non-financial debt also grew 11.5% YoY in Q2 FY24, while government debt jumped 14.7% YoY over the quarter.

Within the NGNF sector, household debt spiked 19.7% YoY in Q2 FY24 – marking the highest growth in a decade – driven by a decade-high growth of 21.5% YoY in the non-mortgage debt segment.

Our estimates suggest that household debt was 38.3% of GDP in Q2 FY24, marking the new peak, beating 37.8% of GDP in Q4 FY21. Corporate debt, however, rose by just 5.1% YoY during the quarter, similar to that in Q1 FY24.

An analysis of NGNF debt by sources/lenders suggests that NBFCs posted a strong lending growth of 25.8% YoY in Q2 FY24, the highest in 21 quarters and compared to 22.1% YoY in Q1 FY24, while HFCs’ outstanding loans are estimated to have grown at 18-quarter high of 14.6% YoY in Q2 FY24.

Scheduled commercial banks, corporate bond issuances, and external borrowings also grew decently though weaker than in the previous few quarters; however, commercial papers issuances by the non-financial sector contracted in Q2 FY24.