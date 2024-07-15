"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Headline Consumer Price Index inflation increased to a four-month high of 5.1% YoY in June 2024 versus 4.8% in May-24, mainly led by higher food inflation (especially vegetables), which hit a 10-month high of 9.3%. On the other hand, core inflation remained benign at 3.1% during the month. The inflation number was higher than our expectation and Bloomberg consensus of 4.8%.Food inflation came in at 9.3% YoY in June 2024 versus 8.7% in May-24, the highest in 10 months. Details suggest that high food inflation was mainly driven by high prices of fruits and vegetables. Vegetable prices rose 29.3% YoY (highest in four months), following a 27.3% YoY increase in May-24. CPI, excluding veggies, came in at 3.5% in June-24 (flat MoM). On the other hand, inflation in meat and fish products came in at a four-month low of 5.4% in June-24 versus 7.3% in May-24. At the same time, inflation in spices came down to a 59-month low of 2% in June-24 from its peak of 23.2% in Aug-23 and 4.3% in May-24. The prices of fuel and light items contracted 3.7% YoY in June-24 (flat MoM). Standard core inflation (excluding food & energy) stood at 3.3% YoY in Jun’24 (flat MoM). .Index of Industrial Production growth accelerated to 5.9% YoY in May-24 (versus 4.9% in Apr-24), the highest in seven months. The number was much better than the Bloomberg consensus of 4.9% but in line with our forecast of 6%. The acceleration in growth was mainly led by a seven-month high growth in electricity output and robust manufacturing sector growth, which was partly offset by slightly lower growth in mining..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.India's CPI Inflation Hits Four-Month High, Exceeds 5% Mark Amid Vegetable Price Rise.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."