Indian Oil Q3 - Surprise Inventory Gains, Better Marketing Performance Drives Profitability: Yes Securities
Indian Oil has a Rs 34.2 billion/Rs 44.2 billion sensitivity to a change of Rs0.5/litre /$ 1/ barrel of oil, respectively.
Yes Securities Report
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. recent quarterly performance showcases a robust performance on surprise inventory gains versus an expectation of an inventory loss while integrated core margins in $/ barrel of oil was in line to our estimates.
With Ebitda at Rs 154.9 billion and profit after tax at Rs 80.6 billion, the company demonstrated resilience amid market challenges. Reported Ebitda and PAT is higher than our and consensus expectations.
The reported gross refining margin of $ 13.5/bbl and Rs 5.05/ litre of blended gross marketing margins, while the core integrated margins stood at $ 5.3/bbl.
We maintain 'Buy' rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 155 valuing it on a sum-of-parts basis (core business at 6.4 times enterprise value/Ebitda and investments at Rs 21).
