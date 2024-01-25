Indian Oil Q3 Results Review - Higher-Than-Estimated GRM, Marketing Margin Drive Beat: Motilal Oswal

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. reported beat on our Ebitda at Rs 155 billion (up 2.9 times YoY), led by betterthan-expected gross refining margin at $13.5/barrel of oil (versus our estimate of $10.2/bbl) and higher marketing gross margin at Rs 4.5/litre. (versus our estimate of Rs 3.1/lit).

Refining throughput came in line with our estimate at 18.5 metric million tonne (up 4% YoY). In the marketing segment, domestic sales volumes were also in line with our estimate at 23.3 mmt (up 1% YoY).

Singapore GRM has rebounded to $7.2/bbl in Q4 FY24 till date from $5.5/bbl in Q3 FY24, which may lead to an improvement in the refining performance in the coming quarter.

Oil marketing companies are estimated to be generating a marketing margin of Rs 11/8.6 per lit on petrol/diesel in Q4 FY24 till date. However, margins may be affected by retail fuel price cuts in the wake of upcoming elections and/or a rise in crude oil prices due to quota management by OPEC+.

Indian Oil's petchem sales volumes increased 80% YoY to 0.67 mmt (0.37 mmt in Q3 FY23). The petchem segment reported an Ebit loss of Rs 2 billion. Petchem margins have increased 69%/89% for PE/PP in Q4 FY24 to-date, which may lead to an improvement in the petchem segment in the upcoming quarter.

Owing to robust performance in 9M FY24, we increase our Ebitda/profit after tax estimates by 12%/16% for FY24, while keeping FY25-26 estimates broadly unchanged.

The stock trades at 8.6 times consolidated FY25E earnings per share and 1.1 times FY25E price/book value.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock, valuing it at 1.2 times December-25E P/BV.