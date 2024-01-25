Indian Oil Q3 Results Review - Higher-Than-Estimated GRM, Marketing Margin Drive Beat: Motilal Oswal
Throughput and marketing sales volume in line
Motilal Oswal Report
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. reported beat on our Ebitda at Rs 155 billion (up 2.9 times YoY), led by betterthan-expected gross refining margin at $13.5/barrel of oil (versus our estimate of $10.2/bbl) and higher marketing gross margin at Rs 4.5/litre. (versus our estimate of Rs 3.1/lit).
Refining throughput came in line with our estimate at 18.5 metric million tonne (up 4% YoY). In the marketing segment, domestic sales volumes were also in line with our estimate at 23.3 mmt (up 1% YoY).
Singapore GRM has rebounded to $7.2/bbl in Q4 FY24 till date from $5.5/bbl in Q3 FY24, which may lead to an improvement in the refining performance in the coming quarter.
Oil marketing companies are estimated to be generating a marketing margin of Rs 11/8.6 per lit on petrol/diesel in Q4 FY24 till date. However, margins may be affected by retail fuel price cuts in the wake of upcoming elections and/or a rise in crude oil prices due to quota management by OPEC+.
Indian Oil's petchem sales volumes increased 80% YoY to 0.67 mmt (0.37 mmt in Q3 FY23). The petchem segment reported an Ebit loss of Rs 2 billion. Petchem margins have increased 69%/89% for PE/PP in Q4 FY24 to-date, which may lead to an improvement in the petchem segment in the upcoming quarter.
Owing to robust performance in 9M FY24, we increase our Ebitda/profit after tax estimates by 12%/16% for FY24, while keeping FY25-26 estimates broadly unchanged.
The stock trades at 8.6 times consolidated FY25E earnings per share and 1.1 times FY25E price/book value.
We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock, valuing it at 1.2 times December-25E P/BV.
