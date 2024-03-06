India Rupee Check - March 06, 2024: Reliance Securities
The NDF market is indicating that the rupee could open around 82.8900 to 82.9000
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat against the Dollar this Wednesday morning as focus shifts to Fed Chair Powell’s testimony tonight.
The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 82.8900 to 82.9000 against the dollar compared with 82.8950 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 82.8200 to 82.9600.
Asian peers have started weaker this early Wednesday morning and could keep gains in check.
However large trades could be missing from the market today ahead of the testimony and data in the evening session.
Amongst other domestic currency pairs, euro-Indian rupee and British pound-Indian rupee could start lower, while the Japanese-yen- Indian rupee could start higher on Wednesday’s trade.
