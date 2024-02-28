India Rupee Check - February 28, 2024: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat against the Dollar this Wednesday morning and remain range bound this Wednesday’s trade.

Data will be a key driver this over the next three to four sessions with a key inflation gauge from the U.S. Eurozone Consumer Price Index and Gross Domestic Product numbers back home.

The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 82.8600 to 82.8700 against the dollar compared with 82.8975 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 82.8000 to 82.9500.

Asian peers have started mixed this early Wednesday as focus shifts to data this week.

Amongst other domestic currencies, the euro-Indian rupee and the British pound-Indian rupee spot pairs could start lower while the Japanese yen-Indian rupee spot pair could start higher on Wednesday’s session.