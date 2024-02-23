India Rupee Check - February 23, 2024: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to stronger against the dollar this Friday morning aided by flows.

The non-deliverable forward market is indicating that the rupee could open around 82.8000 to 82.8100 against the dollar compared with 82.8400 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 82.7500 to 82.9150.

Slightly stronger Asian peers could aid sentiments, but importer dollar demand and possibly Reserve Bank of India’s presence could cap gains.