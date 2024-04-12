India IT Services Q4 Results Preview - Navigates Weakness, Looks To Gen AI For Growth: DRChoksey

The top-line growth for IT companies has come under severe pressure in recent quarters and this trend is expected to continue in Q4 FY24E.

Mega or large deals announcements have been lacking and the commentary on demand from both Indian and Global IT Services firms for H1 CY2024 has been cautious.

Industry players anticipate a pickup in demand by the second half of CY2024, with expectations of a cut in the Federal funds rate and cautious spending due to the upcoming U.S. Elections in November 2024.

Tier-1 IT companies are expected to deliver average QoQ top-line growth of -0.5% to +2.7%, with Wipro Ltd. expected to report a decline. Tier-1 IT companies are expected to maintain stable Ebit margins QoQ with cautiously optimistic guidance.

Clients will prioritize projects with a clear near-term return on investment and cost efficiencies due to the uncertain macroeconomic landscape, leading to a subdued demand recovery.

Software-as-a-service companies are experiencing flourishing growth in data and cloud products, signaling the client’s recognition of the need for architectural adjustments to leverage Gen AI fully.

Indian IT service companies have also witnessed lack of recovery in the near-term demand, contributing to a negative outlook on stocks in the IT services sector.