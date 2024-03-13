India IIP - Industrial Production Below Expectations In January; Consumer Non-Durables Contracts: Anand Rathi

Index of Industrial production growth in January 2024 was below our and the street’s estimates, while the December 2023 figure was revised up to 4.2%. The weaker growth stemmed from the strong base last year along with a sequential contraction in production.

Growth in the first ten months is now 5.9%, higher than 5.5% recorded in the corresponding period last year.

While all segments of the production-based category expanded, consumer nondurables, when considering use-based segments, contracted. Despite the seemingly broad-based slowdown, investment-related production seems to do better boosted by the Centre’s capex push; consumption was still a laggard.