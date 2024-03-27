India Economy Update - Current Account On Track For A Surplus In January 2024-March 25: ICICI Securities
REER is appreciating, so Reserve Bank of India unlikely to countenance stronger INR.
ICICI Securities Report
India’s current account deficit narrowed to 0.9% of gross domestic product in CY23 (from 2.4% of GDP in CY22), as the merchandise trade deficit shrank to 6.9% of GDP in CY23 (from 8% of GDP in CY22), and the net services and incomes surplus widened to 6% of GDP in CY23 (from 5.6% of GDP in CY22).
Data for goods and services trade in January-February 2024 suggest current account surpluses for both months, with a widening likely in March 2024, resulting in a likely current account surplus of 1% of GDP in Q4 FY24, and a small CAD of 0.6% of GDP for FY24E.
The steady widening of the services trade surplus, and a further narrowing of the merchandise deficit (as the 7.5% YoY export recovery of January-February 2024 gathers momentum) is likely to result in a current account surplus of 0.5% of GDP in FY25E.
Foreign portfolio inflows are likely to be strong in H1 FY25 amid India’s likely inclusion in the benchmark emerging markets bond index.
