India Aviation - Domestic Passenger Traffic Reported ~6% YoY Growth In February: ICRA

For February 2024, domestic air passenger traffic was estimated at ~127.5 lakh, ~2.9% lower than ~120.7 lakh in January 2024. However, it grew by ~5.7% on a YoY basis and was higher by ~3.4% over pre-Covid levels (i.e., February 2020).

Domestic air passenger traffic in 11 months FY2024 (April 2023–February 2024) was 1,404.1 lakh, a YoY growth of 14%, and ~5% higher than pre-Covid levels (i.e., April 2019–February 2020).

The airlines’ capacity deployment in February 2024 was higher than February 2023 by ~3%, but lower by ~6% over pre-Covid levels (February 2020).

Further, for 10 months FY2024 (April–January 2024), the international passenger traffic for Indian carriers stood at ~244.6 lakh, a YoY growth of ~26%, which was higher than pre-Covid (April–January 2019) levels of ~198.8 lakh by 23%.