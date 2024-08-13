ADVERTISEMENT
IIP - India's Industrial Output Growth Eased In June: Anand Rathi
India’s industrial production grew a soft 4.2% in June 2024, below May’s 6.2%, adds the brokerage.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ADVERTISEMENT