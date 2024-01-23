ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

ICICI Bank - Systemic challenge to sustained growth leadership

ICICI Bank Ltd. managed to clock another steady quarter on the back of consistent loan growth (+18% YoY), offset by higher credit costs (39 basis points of loans) on account of additional provisioning for investment in alternative investment fund (Rs 6.27 billion), while maintaining its asset quality and a healthy provision coverage ratio (~81%).

Healthy deposit growth (+18% YoY) came in largely in the form of retail term deposits as the current account and savings account ratio dipped further to 39.6% (-112 bps QoQ), resulting in a 19-bps QoQ spike in the cost of deposits.

Despite an improving retail mix, yields remained flat, and NIMs softened to 4.43% (-10 bps QoQ) and are likely to trend lower.

We tweak our FY24E/FY25E forecasts to factor in lower credit costs and higher opex; we maintain 'Buy' with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,220 (standalone at 2.8 times Sep-25 adjusted book value per share).