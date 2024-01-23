ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
ICICI Bank - Systemic challenge to sustained growth leadership
ICICI Bank Ltd. managed to clock another steady quarter on the back of consistent loan growth (+18% YoY), offset by higher credit costs (39 basis points of loans) on account of additional provisioning for investment in alternative investment fund (Rs 6.27 billion), while maintaining its asset quality and a healthy provision coverage ratio (~81%).
Healthy deposit growth (+18% YoY) came in largely in the form of retail term deposits as the current account and savings account ratio dipped further to 39.6% (-112 bps QoQ), resulting in a 19-bps QoQ spike in the cost of deposits.
Despite an improving retail mix, yields remained flat, and NIMs softened to 4.43% (-10 bps QoQ) and are likely to trend lower.
We tweak our FY24E/FY25E forecasts to factor in lower credit costs and higher opex; we maintain 'Buy' with a SOTP-based target price of Rs 1,220 (standalone at 2.8 times Sep-25 adjusted book value per share).
Kotak Mahindra Bank - Tight liquidity poses growth-margin trade-off
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.’s earnings missed estimates owing to treasury loss, provisions on investments in AIF (Rs 1.43 billion) and elevated opex, partly offset by steady loan growth (+16% YoY) and stable margins (5.2%).
Deposit growth was muted (+1.9% QoQ) with a stagnation in current account and lower momentum in the active money pool (+13% QoQ), as the CASA ratio moderated further (47.7%; -52 bps QoQ).
Loan growth was widespread across segments, especially in high-yield segments such as commercial vehicle and unsecured retail.
While Kotak Mahindra Bank is less impacted by the Reserve Bank of India’s clampdown on unsecured credit, an elevated loan-to-deposit ratio (88%) remains a key bottleneck to sustaining higher growth.
We believe Kotak Mahindra Bank faces a classic growth-margin trade-off with its current funding mix. We tweak our estimates to adjust for higher opex and credit costs. We retain 'Add' with a revised SOTP-based target price of Rs 2,100 (standalone bank at 2.6 times Sep-25 ABVPS).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 Review- AIF Provisions, Treasury Loss Contribute To Slight Earnings Miss: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.