IBC - Recovery Rate Reduces For Q3, While Timelines Continue To Rise: CareEdge
The average time taken for resolution or liquidation continues to increase for operational creditors and financial creditors during the December quarter. M
CareEdge Report
The insolvency and bankruptcy seems to be incentivising debtors to settle their defaults even before the cases are admitted under the code with over 27,500 applications for initiation of CIRPs with an underlying default of Rs 9.74 lakh crore were withdrawn before their admission.
Another measure of the effectiveness of the code is the ratio of resolution to liquidation. With several initiatives to improve outcomes, the ratio has improved from 0.21 in FY18 to 0.64 in Q3 FY24.
The average time taken for resolution or liquidation continues to increase for operational creditors and financial creditors during the December quarter. Meanwhile, the overall recovery rate till Q3 FY24 was 31.86% implying a haircut of approximately 68%.
The cumulative recovery rate has been on a downtrend, decreasing from 43% in Q1 FY20 and 32.9% in Q4 FY22 as larger resolutions have already been executed and a significant number of liquidated cases were either BIFR cases and/or defunct with high-resolution time.
After slowing in the pandemic period of FY21 and FY22, the number of insolvency cases referred has increased by around 19% YoY in Q2 FY24. However, despite the increase, the number of cases admitted to the insolvency process continued to be lower compared to earlier quarters in FY20. The distribution of cases across sectors remains broadly similar, compared to earlier periods given the extended resolution timelines. •
Meanwhile, the number of ongoing CIRPs has declined on a YoY as well as sequential basis indicating that cases have been disposed at a faster pace compared to their admission. Furthermore, manufacturing too accounts for the largest number of cases, albeit its share has steadily reduced.
