IBC - Recovery Rate Reduces For Q3, While Timelines Continue To Rise: CareEdge

The insolvency and bankruptcy seems to be incentivising debtors to settle their defaults even before the cases are admitted under the code with over 27,500 applications for initiation of CIRPs with an underlying default of Rs 9.74 lakh crore were withdrawn before their admission.

Another measure of the effectiveness of the code is the ratio of resolution to liquidation. With several initiatives to improve outcomes, the ratio has improved from 0.21 in FY18 to 0.64 in Q3 FY24.