Household Net Financial Savings Likely Unchanged At ~5% Of GDP In 9M FY24: Motilal Oswal

According to the first revised estimate published by the Central Statistics Office last month, household net financial savings stood at a 47-year low of 5.3% of gross domestic product in FY23, down from 7.3% of GDP in FY22 and an average of 7.6% of GDP between FY12 and FY20.

This marks a slight upward revision from the earlier estimate of 5.1% of GDP in FY23, published by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2023.  HHNFS is a function of household gross financial savings and their financial liabilities.

Notably, HHGFS was largely stable at 11% of GDP in FY23 versus FY22, which means that lower HHNFS was a clear result of a sharp jump in household borrowings last year.

GFS has six major components – deposits, currency, insurance, pension & provident funds, capital market investments (shares and debentures, and small savings.

Deposits are, by far, the largest components of household GFS. The rise in deposits (as % of GDP) in FY23 vis-a-vis FY22, was offset by lower currency holdings and small savings.

HH annual borrowings surged to 5.8% of GDP in FY23, the second-highest in the post-independence period (it was 6.7% of GDP in FY07), and compared to an average of 4% of GDP in the past few years.