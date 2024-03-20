Household Net Financial Savings Likely Unchanged At ~5% Of GDP In 9M FY24: Motilal Oswal
Household debt may have risen to a new high of 40% of GDP in Q3 FY24
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
According to the first revised estimate published by the Central Statistics Office last month, household net financial savings stood at a 47-year low of 5.3% of gross domestic product in FY23, down from 7.3% of GDP in FY22 and an average of 7.6% of GDP between FY12 and FY20.
This marks a slight upward revision from the earlier estimate of 5.1% of GDP in FY23, published by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2023. HHNFS is a function of household gross financial savings and their financial liabilities.
Notably, HHGFS was largely stable at 11% of GDP in FY23 versus FY22, which means that lower HHNFS was a clear result of a sharp jump in household borrowings last year.
GFS has six major components – deposits, currency, insurance, pension & provident funds, capital market investments (shares and debentures, and small savings.
Deposits are, by far, the largest components of household GFS. The rise in deposits (as % of GDP) in FY23 vis-a-vis FY22, was offset by lower currency holdings and small savings.
HH annual borrowings surged to 5.8% of GDP in FY23, the second-highest in the post-independence period (it was 6.7% of GDP in FY07), and compared to an average of 4% of GDP in the past few years.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.