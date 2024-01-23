Home First Finance Q3 Results Review- Earnings Inline Despite NIM Compression; BT-Outs Moderate: Motilal Oswal
Business momentum strong with sequential decline in balance transfer-out rate
Motilal Oswal Report
Home First Finance Company Ltd. Q3 FY24 profit after tax grew 35% YoY to Rs 788 million (in line), while its 9M FY24 PAT rose ~35% YoY to Rs 2.2 billion.
Net interest income rose ~21% YoY to Rs 1.34 billion in line. Non-interest income 25% beat jumped 140% YoY, led primarily by higher assignment income and treasury income.
Home First Finance's opex (in line) grew 38% YoY to Rs 611 million while pre-provision operating profit grew ~35% YoY to Rs 1.1 billion.
Credit costs of Rs 70 million (in line) translated into annualised credit costs of ~30 basis points (previous quarter: ~40 bp).
