Hindalco Industries - $15 Billion Novelis IPO To Bring Strategic Advantages: DRChoksey

Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s subsidiary, Novelis, had reported $19 billion in sales, an adjusted Ebitda of $1.8 billion, and a net income of $0.5 billion for FY23. With a potential market capitalization of $15 billion upon listing, Novelis would trade at a multiple of 10 times its adjusted Ebitda.

The average market capitalization to sales ratio for global aluminium industry players stands at 0.7 times, with an average price-to-earnings ratio of 15 times and an Ebitda to market cap ratio of nine times.

Consequently, Novelis could command a valuation in the range of $12-15 billion. Hindalco, which owns 100% of Novelis, is currently valued at a market capitalization of $14.06 billion. Assuming Novelis achieves a listing valuation of $15 billion, Hindalco's market capitalisation should reflect an added value of $6 billion, considering a dilution of Novelis's holding to 70%.

The expected proceeds from the 30% dilution, amounting to $5 billion, could be allocated towards the expansion of Hindalco’s operations in India's copper and aluminium sectors, as well as new business ventures.