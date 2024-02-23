Hindalco Industries - $15 Billion Novelis IPO To Bring Strategic Advantages: DRChoksey
Post-listing, Novelis could leverage its $15 billion market cap to fund a capital expenditure program of $4.8 billion or to address the cost overruns in the Bay Minette project.
DRChoksey Research Report
Hindalco Industries Ltd.'s subsidiary, Novelis, had reported $19 billion in sales, an adjusted Ebitda of $1.8 billion, and a net income of $0.5 billion for FY23. With a potential market capitalization of $15 billion upon listing, Novelis would trade at a multiple of 10 times its adjusted Ebitda.
The average market capitalization to sales ratio for global aluminium industry players stands at 0.7 times, with an average price-to-earnings ratio of 15 times and an Ebitda to market cap ratio of nine times.
Consequently, Novelis could command a valuation in the range of $12-15 billion. Hindalco, which owns 100% of Novelis, is currently valued at a market capitalization of $14.06 billion. Assuming Novelis achieves a listing valuation of $15 billion, Hindalco's market capitalisation should reflect an added value of $6 billion, considering a dilution of Novelis's holding to 70%.
The expected proceeds from the 30% dilution, amounting to $5 billion, could be allocated towards the expansion of Hindalco’s operations in India's copper and aluminium sectors, as well as new business ventures.
Strategic benefits for Novelis
Post-listing, Novelis could leverage its $15 billion market capitalisation to fund a capital expenditure program of $4.8 billion or to address the cost overruns in the Bay Minette project, which has exceeded initial estimates by 65%.
