Healthcare Q3 Results Preview - Poised For A Steady Show: ICICI Securities
Sturdy volumes to improve performance of diagnostic chains
ICICI Securities Report
Hospitals under our coverage are likely to report Q3 FY24E revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax growth at 13%/15%/37% YoY, but the performance may not be comparable on a sequential basis due to the offset of festive season in Q3 FY24.
Better inflow of patient volumes, merger and acquisition and bed expansion plans chalk out a steady growth path for most listed hospitals.
Backed by volume growth of 9-10%, we expect diagnostic companies to report steady growth of 12%/22%37% YoY in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax in Q3 FY24E.
Growth in diagnostic business is likely to improve as discounts offered by online competitors on preventive care test are reducing, non-Covid volumes are recovering and organised players are taking price increases (2-4%) in selective specialised tests.
Our top picks in healthcare space are Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd., Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd. and Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
