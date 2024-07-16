"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. reported 18% growth in value of new business YoY despite 113 basis points reduction in VNB margin to 25.1% in Q1 FY25. This, along with strong 39% growth in non-par, 31% growth in individual protection and 22% growth in number of policies underline HDFC Life’s execution efforts as it aims to clock 18–20% VNB CAGR. The higher surrender value regulations should have limited impact of ~100 bps on VNB (helped by conservative zero-surrender assumption from year two, restructuring of distribution payouts and competitive pricing). Increasing counter share in HDFC Bank (from 56.5% in Q1 FY24 to 66% in Q1 FY25) and increasing product-level margin with riders and embedded protection remain strong growth levers. Maintain Buy. Risks: Overall weakness in volume growth and adverse regulations..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.HDFC Life Q1 Results Review - Management Expects APE Growth To Drive New Business Growth: Yes Securities.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."