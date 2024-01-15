HCLTech Q3 Review - Strong Performance With Revenue Guidance For FY24 At 5.0%-5.5% In CC Terms: Yes Securities

HCLTech Ltd. reported strong performance for the quarter. Both revenue and Ebit margin was above expectation; HCL software segment (12.3% of revenue) increased by 5.0% YoY in constant currency terms, while engineering research and development and IT services (88.2% of revenue) increased by 4.2% YoY in cc terms.

Telecommunication, media and entertainment vertical reported highest sequential growth at 25.9% QoQ in cc terms. The overall revenue increased by 6.0% QoQ in cc terms.

There was sequential improvement in Ebit margin (up 124 basis points QoQ) led by decrease in selling, general and administration. Employee attrition continues to moderate as last twelve months attrition was down 140 bps QoQ to 12.8%.