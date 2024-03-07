Gopal Snacks - Play On The Fast-Growing Ethnic Snacks Segment: Anand Rathi
While at the IPO price of Rs 401 (the upper end) the valuation would be 44.5 times FY23 EPS and 45 times H1 FY24 (annualised) EPS.
Anand Rathi Report
Fourth largest in ethnic snacks in India, the Rajkot-based Gopal Snacks Ltd. is India’s largest gathiya manufacturer.
It manufacturers a wide variety of packaged snacks, ethnic namkeen, gathiya, wafers, snack pellets, noodles, spices, papads, etc. under brands Gopal, Cristos, Shot Go and Cornigo.
It has three manufacturing plants, one each in Rajkot, Modasa (Gujarat) and Nagpur (Maharashtra) which cater to West, Central, North and South India.
It posted 14%/37% revenue/ Ebitda compound annual growth rates over FY19-23 and boasts the best asset turns (6.3 times) and return ratios (return on capital employed of 43.1%) in the industry.
Gopal Snacks IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Financials, Strategies, Risks And More: Anand Rathi
