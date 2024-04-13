Gold Loan NBFCs - Multiple Sector Tailwinds Puts Spotlight Back On The Sector: Nirmal Bang
Safe haven status of gold augurs well for gold financiers.
Nirmal Bang Report
The multiple sector tailwinds in the form of increasing gold prices, some reduction in competitive intensity from banks post Covid and regulatory interventions in unsecured/gold loan segments have brought the focus back on Muthoot Finance Ltd. and Manappuram Finance Ltd., which are likely to benefit in terms of growth and profitability going ahead, considering their leadership position in the industry.
In terms of our pecking order in gold loan NBFCs, we are positive on Muthoot Finance because of its strong customer acquisition and retention measures, entry into new geographies and customer segments, economies of scale with low cost to avg. asset ratio of 3% and growth based on strong internal accruals (CAR at 30.9%).
We have raised our earnings estimates for FY24E, FY25E and FY26E by 0.9%, 9.8% and 10.8%, respectively on expectation of 16.8% CAGR in gold loans during the 2.25 year period between Q3 FY24 and FY26E (on assumption of 10.5% compound annual growth rate in 22 carat gold prices, 5% CAGR in overall tonnage and 5.7% CAGR in client addition), some improvement in spreads and benign credit costs.
We maintain a ‘Buy’ rating on Muthoot Finance with a revised target price of Rs 1,927 (valued at 2.5 times FY26E adjusted book value plus subsidiary value of Rs 76.3/share) as against Rs 1,702 earlier (valued at 2.4 times December. 2025E ABV + subsidiary value of Rs 69.8/share).
