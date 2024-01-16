General Insurance - Premium Growth Driven By Health, Motor OD Segments In December: Motilal Oswal
Marine business was muted in December 2023
Motilal Oswal Report
The industry's gross written premium increased 13% YoY to Rs 248 billion in December 2023, driven by 13.4% YoY growth in the motor own damage segment.
The overall health segment grew 23% YoY. In Dec-23,
Fire and commercial lines reported YoY growth of 11.5% and 13%, respectively; however, the marine segment posted muted growth of 4% YoY.
During the month, public sector players grew 13% YoY to Rs 83.1 billion (in line with industry growth). Standalone health insurers outperformed industry growth by reporting GWP of Rs 9.2 billion in Dec-23, up 26% YoY. Private multi-line players reported growth of 15% YoY (Rs 125.5 billion), a tad higher than industry growth.
Among key players, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd./Bajaj Allianz grew 20%/18% YoY in Dec-23. Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd. posted GWP growth of 15% YoY.
HDFC Ergo reported 13% growth (strong growth of 27% in motor segment), whereas National India reported a decline of 17% YoY.
