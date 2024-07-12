"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Nirmal Bang Report.Early commentaries from some fast moving consumer goods players like Marico, Dabur and Godrej Consumer Products and our interactions with the management of other consumer staple companies suggest that the overall demand environment is showing some initial signs of improvement in growth.Volume growth is elevated compared to previous quarters partly on account of a favorable season for some companies and due to grammage increase by some others to pass on the decline in raw material costs. Q1 FY25 is likely to witness stable to modest YoY gross margin expansion for several FMCG companies due to deflation in RM prices, but rising ad spends, moderate realisation growth vs preceding quarters mean that cumulative Ebitda margin is likely to remain flat, with absolute Ebitda growing slightly slower than revenue growth. However, as highlighted in our commodity cost note released earlier this week, prices of raw materials such as Vegetables and Brent crude remain elevated on a YoY basis.We are expecting our FMCG coverage universe to clock mid single digit revenue growth of ~5% YoY.We have downgraded Britannia Industries to Accumulate from Buy post the recent rup-up in its stock price. We had recently upgraded Dabur to Buy as a preferred play on potential rural recovery..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Oil, Gas Q1 Results Preview - OMCs Hit By GRM, Retail Pain While GAIL Shines: Nirmal Bang.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."