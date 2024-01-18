FMCG, Alco Bev Q3 Results Preview - Uninspiring Demand Recovery: HDFC Securities

Slow pick-up in demand, revenue to grow by 4/9% on YoY/four-year compound annual growth rate :

Our fast moving consumer goods coverage universe is expected to deliver 4/9% growth YoY/four-year CAGR in revenue in Q3 FY24 (versus. 4/9% in Q2 FY24 and 8/9% in Q3 FY23). Mirroring the trends seen in Q2 FY24, the demand has remained stable during the quarter.

Recovery in rural markets remained below expectations while urban demand was steady. No particular cheer was witnessed on account of the festive season. Nonetheless, we expect a gradual recovery in CY2024, led by

moderating inflation; government spending; easing liquidity pressures; and conducive consumer pricing across categories. With the delayed onset of winter, the winter portfolio is likely to be impacted. Volume recovery in packaged foods remains a key monitorable as benefits of price hikes will be low.

With companies passing on the benefits of moderation in inflation to consumers through price cuts, there is likely to be a divergence between primary and secondary sales on account of channel destocking.

Although international geographies are expected to report healthy constant currency growth, Indian Rupees growth will be impacted on account of currency depreciation. Nestle India Ltd.'s and Radico Khaitan Ltd.'s are expected to deliver double-digit YoY growth.