Equity Valuations Get More Uncomfortable As Prices React Positively To Growth Upgrades: ICICI Securities

NIFTY50 index expanded 31% from March 2023’s lows, as against a trailing earnings expansion of ~18% during the same time, thereby resulting in valuations expanding from a reasonable 17.5 times to an elevated 20 times on a forward earnings basis.

Broader market price rise was even higher compared to their earnings expansion with mid/small/micro-caps returning 62%/73%/ 100%, since March 2023’s lows.

Driven by the ‘investment rate’, real gross domestic product growth for Q3 FY24 was much higher (8.4% YoY) than consensus estimates, thereby resulting in consensus upward revision to FY24 GDP. This could potentially lead to upward earnings revisions – such expectations have begun egging stock prices on, which are already stretched in terms of valuations, thereby thinning the ‘margin of safety’.

Upward growth revisions is likely to continue to emanate from cyclical and capital intensive space, as it has been for the past one year, thereby resulting in their outperformance.