EMS Industry Check - Missed Estimates In Q3; Management Guidance Robust Though: Systematix
Government of India’s vision of Make in India, Make for world, backed by various schemes and incentives have aided to India’s growing acceptance as an alternate manufacturer to China.
Systematix Research Report
Despite a weak Q3, companies remained bullish on their growth outlook. Government of India’s vision of Make in India, Make for world, backed by various schemes and incentives have aided to India’s growing acceptance as an alternate manufacturer to China.
Import substitution and India’s rising penetration in domestic market provide large opportunity for the Indian EMS industry.
We thus remain structurally positive on the industry.
