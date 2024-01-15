Elevated Food Prices, Unfavorable Base Drive CPI Inflation Up In December: CareEdge

Elevated food prices and an unfavorable base drove headline inflation to a four-month peak of 5.7% in December 2023. The headline inflation maintained its upward trajectory over the past two months.

While headline inflation remains high, the upside was contained with the sustained deflation in the fuel and light category and a moderation in core inflation just below the Reserve Bank of India's target of 4%.

A combination of factors including the impact of RBI’s monetary tightening on aggregate demand, muted wholesale price index inflation and broad correction in global commodity prices have supported the core inflation.