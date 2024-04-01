Economic Pathway For March 2024: CareEdge
CareEdge Research Report
Highlights:
Global Economy
Fed keeps policy rate unchanged. Policymakers stick to plans of three rate cuts in 2024.
Bank of Japan raises short term interest rate after eight years.
Markets expect 75 basis points of Fed rate cuts in 2024 starting June versus earlier expectation of 150 bps starting May.
Domestic Economy
Urban demand indicators hold up well; rural demand remains sluggish.
Retail inflation held steady at 5.1% in Feb, core and services inflation trended lower.
Inflation projected to average at 5.4% in FY24 and 4.8% in FY25.
Current account deficit improved to 1.2% of gross domestic product in Q3 FY24 from 1.3% in last quarter.
Healthy services trade surplus and transfers supported narrowing in CAD.
CAD likely to be at 0.6-0.7% of GDP in FY24 and ~1% in FY25.
Net FPI inflows were ~$41 billion in FY24 vs net outflows of ~$6 billion in FY23.
Rs depreciated ~1% in March with a rebound in dollar index, Chinese yuan depreciation and year-end dollar demand.
Liquidity deficit narrowed in March due to govt. spending and as RBI took delivery of the USD/INR sell-buy swap.
States to borrow Rs 2.5 lakh crore in Q1 FY25 (51% higher YoY).
Centre to borrow Rs 7.5 lakh crore in H1 FY25, equivalent to 53% of FY25 gross borrowings and lower than last year.
We expect RBI to maintain the status quo in the April meeting.
RBI is likely to start rate cuts in Q4 2024 as the Fed starts cutting rates in H2.
RBI’s rate cut cycle to be shallow (25 bps each in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025).
We expect 10Y G-Sec to be 6.5 - 6.6% by the end FY25.
