Downside Risk To Oil - Saudis Can Reverse Production Cuts: Yes Securities
The surge in U.S. oil production and exports has resulted in a loss of market share for Saudi Arabia.
Yes Securities Report
Saudi Arabia has been a key player in the global oil market, often adjusting its production levels to maintain market stability and safeguard its economic interests.
However, price trends and loss in market share may prompt the Kingdom to reassess its production curtailment strategy. Despite implementing significant production cuts, Saudi Arabia faces challenges such as declining oil prices, risk to fiscal breakeven levels, loss of market share and non-compliance by certain Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries nations.
The combination of these factors can compel Saudi Arabia to reverse its production curtailment in 2024, which can weigh on the oil prices. Notwithstanding the geopolitics, we see brent oil averaging around $75-80/barrel for quite some time, with a downside risk materialising during H2 2024.
