DMart Q3 Results Review - On A Recovery Path; Patience Will Pay Off: Prabhudas Lilladher

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s Q3 results are in line on sales, Ebitda and profit before tax (16.9% growth YoY) amid gains from festive season despite inflationary impact. Operating parameters improved led by strong festive season.

Sales/store grew by 5.0% YoY/QoQ, while sales/square feet. showed growth of 4.4%/5.1% YoY/QoQ. Cost of retail inched up by 7/13 basis points in standalone and consol numbers.