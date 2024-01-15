DMart Q3 Results Review - On A Recovery Path; Patience Will Pay Off: Prabhudas Lilladher
General merchandise and apparel sales stabilized in Q3, post Diwali trends positive.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Avenue Supermarts Ltd.'s Q3 results are in line on sales, Ebitda and profit before tax (16.9% growth YoY) amid gains from festive season despite inflationary impact. Operating parameters improved led by strong festive season.
Sales/store grew by 5.0% YoY/QoQ, while sales/square feet. showed growth of 4.4%/5.1% YoY/QoQ. Cost of retail inched up by 7/13 basis points in standalone and consol numbers.
Although general merchandise and apparel have stabilised in Q3, but loss of sales in apparel is structural and value formats like Zudio and Reliance Trends have reduced the consumer appeal of Hypermarts.
We note that store openings have been tepid in Q3 and had cut store openings to 40/45 for FY24/25. We believe the drag in the performance of non-fmcg product is temporary and should bounce back with easing inflation over next 1-2 quarters.
We estimate 6% earning per share growth in FY24 but 20% compound annual growth rate over FY23-26. DMart has a huge runway to grow with 1500 plus store potential in duopoly market and scale up in DMart Ready.
We assign a discounted cash flow based target price of Rs 4484 (had cut EPS by 3.6-5% and target from Rs 4724 in preview).
Maintain 'Buy', although expect returns to be back ended.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
