Dalmia Bharat Q3 Results Review- EBITDA In Line; Reiterates Long-Term Capacity Expansion Target: Motilal Oswal
Expects mid-teens volume growth in FY25
Motilal Oswal Report
Dalmia Bharat Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 Ebitda came in at Rs 7.75 billion versus estimated Rs 7.4 billion and Ebitda/t stood at Rs 1,140 versus. estimated Rs 1,133. Adjusted profit after tax (after MI) came in at Rs 2.7 billion (up 34% YoY) versus estimated Rs 2.2 billion, driven by lower-than estimated depreciation.
Volume in core markets grew ~2% YoY (adjusted for 0.4mt sold through tolling arrangements with JPA in central India). It targets mid-teens volume growth in FY25. Cement prices remained weak in Jan’24. The management expects a compound annual growth rate of 1.5% in cement prices in the long term. It is confident of completing the acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd. cement assets in the next few months.
We largely maintain our estimates for FY24-FY26. We have not yet factored in the JPA cement asset acquisition in our assumptions. The stock is currently trading at an attractive valuation of 11.5 times/9 times FY25E/FY26E enterprise value/Ebitda. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 2,800.
