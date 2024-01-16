Chemicals, Midcap Q3 Result Preview - A Potentially Bottomed Out Quarter, Hopes For Recovery: Axis Securities

Chemicals and fertilisers specialty chemicals:

In Q3 FY24, we expect specialty chemical companies under our coverage to give early signs of demand recovery but it is likely to be another subdued quarter. This subdued performance would be led by a demand slowdown in key export markets and from an inventory destocking situation coupled with a cyclical slowdown in discretionary spending in certain geographic regions (like Europe).

Domestic demand remains decent. Demand in textiles and dyes is still bleak, with limited green shoots in discretionary spending such as pigments and polymers as they have started to show signs of improvement.

The industry is also witnessing new troubles of attacks on commercial carriers in the Red Sea which has increased transportation charges. In addition, longer routes (exerting pressure on the supply chain in the near term) are expected to increase the voyage time.

By the end of Q4 FY24, we believe China's dumping and pressure on inventory levels in the agrochemical sector will start to ease.

Diversified Mid-Cap Opportunities

In Luggage stocks, we have VIP Industries Ltd. under our coverage. The company continues to invest in brand building and distribution channel development.

We expect Q3 FY24 topline to see a great amount of growth on account large wedding cohort and new product launches in premium segments. Praj Industries Ltd. is expected to continue its growth momentum in Q3 FY24 on account of its strong focus on engineering business, providing solutions across CPES, ZLD, and ETP segments, which cater to the growing ETCA industry.

Praj is building up its base by developing the distribution channel for a variety of its service portfolio. Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd. is expected to report double-digit growth in topline in Q3 FY24 on a YoY basis due to volume growth led by deferment of sales (this was due to the late Diwali this year).

Also, client addition in the food and fmcg and new segments along with new product development is expected to support the company’s growth moving forward. Welspun India Ltd. seems to be gaining momentum again with the UK and Australian free trade agreement in place and will start the new leg of growth.

We expect Welspun India to show strong traction in demand from Q3 FY24 onwards. We also expect demand for the bed linen and flooring segments to increase in the upcoming quarters.