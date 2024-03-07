Cement Sector Check - Prices Remain Under Pressure But Volume Shown Improvements: Systematix
Input costs remain benign leaving headroom for further cost reductions
Systematix Research Report
Top player continue their capacity expansion journey in response to a strong demand outlook in the medium to long term for the cement industry which is well placed to grow 7-8% per annum propelled by broad macro-economic impetus and policy headwinds.
The industry is witnessing higher capacity utilisation, has ambitious plans to add capacity, is consistently reducing operating costs on easing input prices, and has sustained focus on fuel and freight efficiencies.
As prices have been tepid ahead of general elections, companies with cost control have emerged as outperformers. Ultratech Cement Ltd., ACC Ltd., and Sagar Cements Ltd. are our top picks within the coverage universe.
