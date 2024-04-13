Building Materials Sector Check - Pipes Demand Stays Healthy; Other Segments Remain In Slow Lane: Systematix

Our channel checks suggest demand would remain soft for most building material categories in Q4 FY24, impacted by inflation led weakness in consumer sentiment.

However, we expect the pipes segment to sustain its growth momentum and report robust 12-25% YoY volume growth driven all verticals (plumbing, infra and agri) and led by Supreme Industries Ltd., Apollo Pipes Ltd. and Astra Ltd.(volumes up 20-25% YoY). Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. (downgrade to Hold) and Finolex Industries Ltd. are expected to report low 12-15% volume growth.

However, a ~15% YoY dip (flat QoQ) in PVC prices (on three months rolling basis) would restrict revenue growth of these companies. Pipe companies are optimistic about sustaining volume growth and healthy margins in the coming quarters owing to low and stable PVC price.

For wood panels, we expect plywood volumes for leading brands to be impacted by rise in timber prices and competition from regional players. Greenpanel Industries Ltd. MDF volume/revenue is expected to be flattish YoY while it will likely rise for Century Plyvoards India Ltd. and Greenply Industries Ltd.; intense competition led to 2-4% price correction during Q4.

Stylam Industries Ltd. is expected to report 10%/1% YoY rise in laminate volume/revenue but a strong 32% YoY surge in profit after tax aided by a strong Ebitda margin (~22%). For tiles and bathware, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd. and Somany Ceramics Ltd. could report a low 3-4% YoY volume growth in tiles. Softer gas costs should keep margins high though.

On a high base, Cera sanitaryware Ltd. is expected to report flattish result. Caryslil Ltd. sequential recovery is expected to sustain in Q4 (revenue/profit after tax up 40%/68% YoY and 8%/36% QoQ) on normalisation of channel inventory in U.S and other markets.