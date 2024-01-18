Building Materials Q3 Results Preview - No Sign Of Demand Revival, Stable Margins: HDFC Securities
We have been positive on the tiles sector, as we expect strong demand for tiles in next financial year.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
In Q3 FY24, our coverage universe’s revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax are expected to grow by 8/31/43% YoY respectively. Revenue growth is muted owing to sub-par demand for tiles, wood panels and lower realisation for pipes.
Ebitda/profit after tax will rise strongly, mainly owing to higher inventory loss (pipes) and gas price (tiles) in the base quarter.
We estimate tile majors to report healthy ~7-8% YoY volume growth in Q3 FY24 like H1 FY24. Ebitda margins are expected to remain stable QoQ for tiles sector.
Demand has softened in the pipes segment (still healthy). We expect our pipes coverage universe volume to grow by 10% YoY (+5% QoQ).
PVC prices have declined by Rs 6/kg at December 2023 end versus Sep-23 end, so companies might report inventory loss in Q3.
We expect similar subpar demand across ply, laminates, MDF, and particle board segments with stable gross margin QoQ.
