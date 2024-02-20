Banking, Financial Services Q3 Results Review- NIMs Continue To Be Under Pressure Led By Higher CoF: DRChoksey
DRChoksey Research Report
Banks
In Q3 FY24, banks reported a mixed set of numbers across all the players under our coverage. The business growth remained healthy while the earnings saw a minor diversion owing to modest growth in non-interest income and increased business-related investments.
Valuations
Banks are currently trading at 1.8 times FY26E, which is lower than their five-year average industry price/book multiple, i.e., 2.8 times. For the next two quarters, we expect net interest margins to see further contraction but at a slower pace.
Overall earnings are expected to remain healthy on the back of an upward trend in business momentum and sustainable control over credit costs.
We will monitor the trends of unsecured loans and their impact on asset quality in the coming quarters. Given their market leadership and adequate capital positioning, we like ICICI Bank Ltd. and State Bank of India.
NBFCs - Resilient business momentum; cautious on unsecured loan segment
Non-banking financial companies continued to report robust assets under management growth across all the segments, led by healthy demand momentum during the festive season. The AuM growth for the NBFCs was in line with our estimates. The average AUM growth for the quarter was 39.8% YoY/ 6.2% QoQ, led by Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. with 56.9% YoY/ 8.1% QoQ growth. The micro finance players have been focusing on improving their geographical penetration by increasing their branches and delivering a differentiated product portfolio to their customers.
The optimism in the demand for the auto sector and the scale-up of new businesses have led to strong AUM growth at Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd.
Consumer financing companies like Poonawalla and Baja Finance Ltd. continued to focus on customer additions. The management across the companies is confident of sustaining the growth till the year-end FY25E, led by a healthy product pipeline, a customer-centric focus, and the enhancement of digital initiatives.
Net interest margins in Q3 FY24 saw relatively stable margins QoQ despite higher cost of borrowings, led by a shift in the asset. Re-pricing of the asset has also been one of the drivers of stable NIMs during the quarter.
Valuation:
The stocks are trading at an average of 4.3 times FY26E, slightly lower than their historical average multiple, which is at 5.0 times. We are optimistic about the overall NBFC sector, considering its increasing importance in the financial system, deepened penetration through new products and newer geographies, and the expectation that the margin pressure is behind and that it is expected to improve from these levels.
The focus on a high-yielding mix and restructuring of the borrowings mix will lead to a sustained improvement in margins. We continue to recommend Bajaj Finance and Poonawalla as our top picks.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
