Bank Credit-Deposit Ratio Continues To Hover Around The 80% Mark: CareEdge

Credit offtake continued to grow, increasing by 20.4% YoY to reach Rs 163.1 lakh crore, for the fortnight ending March 08, 2024. This rise can continue to be attributed to the impact of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank Ltd. along with the growth in personal loans.

If we exclude the impact of the merger, credit grew at 16.5% YoY for the fortnight compared to last year’s growth of 15.7%. Sequentially credit grew by 0.7%. Meanwhile, the outlook for bank credit offtake continues to remain positive.

Deposits too grew by 13.7% YoY for the fortnight (including the merger impact) and reached Rs 204.2 lakh crore as on March 08, 2024, driven by growth in time deposits.

Excluding the merger impact, growth stood at 13.1%. Sequentially deposits grew by 1.1%. Deposit growth is expected to improve compared to earlier periods as banks shore up their liability franchise and ensure that deposit growth does not constrain credit offtake.

The Short-term weighted average call rate stood at 6.52% as of March 15, 2024, compared to 6.42% on March 17, 2023, due to liquidity and pressure on short-term rates, also the rate is moving closer towards repo rate.