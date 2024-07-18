"NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..ICICI Securities Report.Bajaj Auto Ltd. Q1 FY25 Ebitda margin came in at 20.2%, up 20 basis points QoQ, and largely in line with consensus at 20%. Bajaj Auto reported 20%+ margins for the third consecutive quarter with efficient cost management initiatives while benefitting from favourable mix, currency and falling battery cell prices.Export recovery is sluggish amid currency availability issues persisting in key markets like Africa; with this, we lower our FY25E/FY26E volumes by 4%/8%. We factor in 10%/11% growth in domestic volumes and 12%/15% growth in exports in FY25E/26E, resulting in a revenue compound annual growth rate of 23% over FY24–26E (10% ASP CAGR).We downgrade Bajaj Auto to Reduce, from Hold, with a SoTP-based target price of Rs 8,606 (core business at Rs 7,641, implying ~22 times FY26E core earning per share and cash/other investments of Rs 964) versus Rs 8,660 earlier..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Havells India Q1 Results: Profit Rises 42%, Meets Estimates.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner."