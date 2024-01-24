Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Limited Growth Headroom But Opex Can Surprise: Prabhudas Lilladher
Core pre-provision operating profit beat due to better net interest income and controlled opex; asset quality was better.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
While Axis Bank Ltd. delivered a stable quarter balance sheet management remains a key monitorable. Core pre-provision operating profit beat our estimate by 5% led by better net interest income and lower opex.
Asset quality was superior due to lower slippages and healthier recoveries. net interest margin at 4.06% was protected for Q3 FY24 as 66% of credit flow as attributable to higher yielding segments. Funding cost may rise at a faster pace in Q4 FY24.
Sequential deposit growth at 5.2% was driven by WTD (+9.4%) which led to reduction in loan-to-deposit ratio by 1%. Reserve Bank of India directive on unsecured non-banking financial company credit impacted CET-1 by 70 bps QoQ (13.7% in Q3 FY24).
Axis Bank expects system loan/deposit growth to converge at 13%; we trim loan compound annual growth rate for Axis Bank by 1% over FY24- 26E to 14%.
We remain watchful of the interplay between credit and deposits for Axis Bank since-
system liquidity is tight and CET-1 is lower while LDR is higher compared to peers and
liquidity coverage ratio is at 118%.
With likely return on asset of 1.7% for FY25/26E, we maintain multiple at 2.2 times and target price of Rs 1,250. Retain ‘Buy’.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Deposit Mobilsation Key Constraint To Growth, Margins: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.