Axis Bank Q3 Results Review - Limited Growth Headroom But Opex Can Surprise: Prabhudas Lilladher

While Axis Bank Ltd. delivered a stable quarter balance sheet management remains a key monitorable. Core pre-provision operating profit beat our estimate by 5% led by better net interest income and lower opex.

Asset quality was superior due to lower slippages and healthier recoveries. net interest margin at 4.06% was protected for Q3 FY24 as 66% of credit flow as attributable to higher yielding segments. Funding cost may rise at a faster pace in Q4 FY24.

Sequential deposit growth at 5.2% was driven by WTD (+9.4%) which led to reduction in loan-to-deposit ratio by 1%. Reserve Bank of India directive on unsecured non-banking financial company credit impacted CET-1 by 70 bps QoQ (13.7% in Q3 FY24).

Axis Bank expects system loan/deposit growth to converge at 13%; we trim loan compound annual growth rate for Axis Bank by 1% over FY24- 26E to 14%.

We remain watchful of the interplay between credit and deposits for Axis Bank since-

system liquidity is tight and CET-1 is lower while LDR is higher compared to peers and liquidity coverage ratio is at 118%.

With likely return on asset of 1.7% for FY25/26E, we maintain multiple at 2.2 times and target price of Rs 1,250. Retain ‘Buy’.