Automobiles Channel Check - Two-Wheeler, PV Retail Growth To Be Led By Premiumisation: Motilal Oswal

We are positive on the passenger vehicle segment, anticipating improved earnings growth, led by better product mix and increased SUV volumes. Although the two-wheeler sector is expected to witness high single-digit volume growth, most of it seems to have been already priced into the recent stock price movements.

Also, we expect commercial vehicle growth to moderate in the near term, particularly closer to elections, with a subsequent acceleration expected from H2 FY25.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. is our top original equipment manufacturer pick. Among auto component stocks, we prefer Craftsman Automations Ltd. and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.