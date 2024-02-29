Auto Sales Preview - Double-Digit Growth In Two-Wheelers In February: Anand Rathi
Anand Rathi Report
Strong double-digit YoY growth in February 2024 is likely for two-wheeler wholesale volumes due to good demand (retails up ~10%) and a favorable base.
Passenger vehicle volumes are likely to have grown at a healthy pace led by positive retail trends (retails up ~4%) and inventory build. Commercial vehicles, though, are likely to have slid in single digits due to weak light commercial vehicle volumes and a high base (early buying last year due to OBD-2 norms).
Tractors are likely to have declined by low double digits due to the festival timing and challenges in west/south. In the near term, the high base would lead to muted CV and tractor growth.
We are nevertheless positive on the auto sector. Our preferred original equipment manufacturer picks are Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Escorts Kubota Ltd.
