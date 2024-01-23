Atul Q3 Review - Decline In Earnings, Led By Lower Realisation And Loss In Some Subsidiaries: Motilal Oswal
Beat on EBITDA and margin; pressure on both segments continue
Motilal Oswal Report
Atul Ltd. reported revenue in line with our estimates in Q3 FY24. While revenue in the life science chemicals segment declined 31% YoY, it increased by 2% YoY in the performance and other chemicals segment.
Gross margin came in at 47.1% (down 10 basis points YoY), while Ebitdam declined 30 bp YoY to 13.3% during the quarter.
Management highlighted that realisation was lower for the company with increased volumes in the domestic market partly compensating for the weak demand in the export market.
Decline in earnings this quarter is attributed to lower prices and underperformance of certain subsidiaries.
